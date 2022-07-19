Prachi Arya
Jul 19 ,2022
The Gray Man: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans & more turn trendsetters at Berlin premiere
IMAGE: Twitter/@Trixysicu90
Actor Chris Evans looks cool in grey pants and a white t-shirt during the Berlin premiere of upcoming film The Gray Man.
IMAGE: Twitter/@chrisevansparty
Actor Ana de Armas who will be seen playing a key role in The Gray Man looks stylish in a blue Louis Vuitton pantsuit for Berlin premiere.
IMAGE: Twitter/Netflix
Actor Ryan Gosling walked the red carpet in a white shirt with black pants which he complimented with a red coat during the premiere.
IMAGE: Twitter/Netflix
During the Berlin premiere, the trio Ana de Armas, Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans was joined by co-star Rege-Jean Page.
IMAGE: Twitter/@Evansverse
Leading stars from The Gray Man, Ana de Armas, Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans strike a pose at Berlin premiere red carpet.
IMAGE: Twitter/@AFansMind
The entire star cast of the film along with directors can be seen addressing the gathering at Berlin premiere of upcoming thriller film The Gray Man.
IMAGE: Twitter/@silthriim
During the Berlin premiere, the star cast was joined by director duo Anthony and Joe Russo.
IMAGE: Twitter/@Trixysicu90
The leading men from The Gray Man can be seen indulged in a conversation with director Anthony Russo at red carpet.
IMAGE: Twitter/@SamixxHa
