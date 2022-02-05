The Gray Man, The Mother & other Original Netflix Movies to watch in 2022
'Slumberland' is an upcoming American fantasy comedy-adventure movie featuring Marlow Barkley, Jason Momoa, Weruche Opia, India de Beaufort, among others.
Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, 'The Gray Man' is the upcoming action-thriller that is set for a July 2022 release. It will feature Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Dhanush, Wagner Moura, etc.
'The Mother' features an ensemble cast of actors namely Jennifer Lopez, Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick, and Gael García Berna. It is an American action film directed by Niki Caro that is scheduled for a 2022 release.
Featuring Milli Bobby Brown in the lead, 'Enola Holmes 2' is the sequel to the 2020 mystery film titled 'Enola Holmes.'
Directed by Shawn Levy, 'The Adam Project' is slated to be released on Netflix on 11 March 2022. It will star Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldana, Mark Ruffalo, among others.
'Hustle' is the upcoming American sports comedy film directed by Jeremiah Zagar and features Adam Sandler, Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, and Robert Duvall in the lead.
Daniel Craig will reprise his role in 'Knives Out 2,' the American mystery film written and directed by Rian Johnson. It is set to release on Netflix in late 2022.
