The Hunger Games turns 10: See Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson & more cast then vs now
Image: Instagram/@thehungergames
Playing the role of protagonist Katniss Everdeen, Jennifer Lawrence recently appeared in the Oscar-nominated film 'Don't Look Up' and welcomed her first baby with husband Cooke Maroney in February this year.
Image: Instagram/@thehungergames/jenniferlawrence_
Josh Hutcherson played the role of Peeta Mellark in 'The Hunger Games'. The 29-year-old went on to work in smaller projects like 'The Disaster Artist and 'Future Man'.
Image: Instagram/@thehungergames/hutcherson_family
Liam Hemsworth, who played the role of Katniss' childhood best friend Gale Hawthorne, went on to appear in popular ventures like 'Independence Day: Resurgence', 'Isn't It Romantic' and 'Most Dangerous Game'.
Image: Instagram/@thehungergames/liamhemsworth
Julianne Moore played the role of President Alma Coin in 'The Hunger Games'. The 61-year-old actor went on to appear in projects like 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle', 'Still Alice' and more.
Image: Instagram/@thehungergames/juliannemoore
Playing the role of Katniss and Peeta's mentor Haymitch Abernathy, Woody Harrelson continued to be seen in several projects like 'You See Me 2', 'The Edge of Seventeen' and most recently 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage'.
Image: Instagram/@thehungergames/woodyharrelson
Sam Claflin played the role of Finnick Odair. The 35-year-old actor later appeared in films like 'Love, Rosie', 'Me Before You', 'The Nightingale', 'Enola Holmes' and more.
Image: Instagram/@thehungergames/mrsamclaflin