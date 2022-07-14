Aditi Rathi
Jul 14 ,2022
'The Kashmir Files', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' & more; Top Bollywood grossers of 2022 so far
Image: Instagram/@anupamkher/@kartikaaryan
Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' came out to be the biggest grosser of Bollywood in 2022. The film reportedly minted Rs 246 crores at the box office.
Image: Instagram/@anupamkher
Kartik Aaryan's latest horror comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' garnered a total of Rs 182 crores.
Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan
Alia Bhatt's hit film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi,' which left fans in awe of her acting skills, minted Rs 126 crores.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani's family entertainer earned Rs 80 crores.
Image: Instagram/@varundvn
Akshay Kumar's period drama 'Samrat Prithviraj', which also starred Manushi Chhillar, minted a total of Rs 69 crores.
Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar
'Bachchhan Paandey,' which marked Akshay Kumar's first film of 2022, minted Rs 49 crores.
Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar
Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn's latest film 'Runway 34' allegedly garnered Rs 35 crores.
Image: Instagram/@ajaydevgn
