'The Kashmir Files' box office collection, Amitabh Bachchan's next film | Bollywood recap
Image: Instagram/@anupampkher
'83': Bombay HC Rejects Plea Restraining Sports Drama's OTT Release On Hotstar, Netflix
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
'The Kashmir Files' To Be Dubbed In South Indian Languages As Screen Count Surges To 4,000
Image: Instagram/@vivekagnihotri
Kajol's Fans Lash Out At Trolls Body Shaming For Recent Black Outfit, Say 'let Her Live'
Image: Instagram/@kajol
'The Kashmir Files' Box Office, Day 9: Film Records Big Jump; 2nd Only To 'Baahubali 2'
Image: Instagram/@anupampkher
'A new day, A new learning' | Amitabh Bachchan Hints At New Project As He Drops 'pinked Up' Mirror Selfie; See
Image: Instagram@amitabhbachchan
Priyanka Chopra Sells Her Rolls-Royce To Bengaluru Entrepreneur; Had Bought It For 4.5 Cr
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra