'The Kashmir Files', 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'; Post-pandemic movies that entered the 100 club
Image: Instagram/@vaibhavdeeptigoel
'The Kashmir Files', based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, is witnessing growth at the box office. Worldwide, the film has grossed 192.35 crore at the Box Office.
Image: Instagram/@vaibhavdeeptigoel
After its third week, Alia Bhatt starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' collected 123.39 crores at the Box Office.
Image: Instagram/@_the_disciples_of_cinema_
'Valimai', which was theatrically released on February 24, has crossed Rs. 200 crores in the Indian box office.
Image: Instagram/@filmiupdate35
As of 20 December 2021, 'Sooryavanshi' grossed ₹233.33 crore in India and ₹60.84 crore overseas.
Image: Instagram/@sooryavanshi_movie
The film, 'Radhe Shyam', has globally collected over 200 crores via the it's theatrical release
Image: Instagram/@srikanth4prabhas