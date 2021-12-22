'The Matrix Resurrections': Movies to watch before watching Keanu Reeves-starrer
Image: The Matrix Resurrections Official Poster
Ahead of 'The Matrix Resurrections' release, you can add the first film of the franchise, The Matrix, to your watchlist
Image: The Matrix Official Poster
'The Matrix Reloaded' is the second movie in the franchise and was released in 2003. It featured Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss, Hugo Weaving and others
Image: The Matrix Reloaded Official Poster
'The Matrix Revolutions' is the third instalment in The Matrix film series and was released after six months of the release of the second film
Image: The Matrix Revolutions Official Poster
'The Animatrix,' released in 2003, is a popular animated movie that focussed on the backstory of 'The Matrix' movie series
Image: The Animatrix Official Poster
As Keanu Reeves essays the lead in the fourth instalment of 'The Matrix' series, the audience can also watch his film, 'John Wick' to see how well the actor performs
Image: A Still from 'John Wick' movie
As Priyanka Chopra will be playing a pivotal role in the upcoming Matrix film, the fans can also enjoy her award-winning film, 'The White Tiger'
Image: A Still from 'The White Tiger' movie
Carrie-Anne Moss, who will be seen essaying the role of Tiffany / Trinity, has also given an amazing performance in her film, 'Pompeii'
Image: Pompeii Official Poster