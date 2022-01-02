The Most Amazing Images Captured By Hubble Telescope in 2021
Image: Unsplash
The image taken by Hubble features the dazzling spiral galaxy Mrk (Markarian) 1337 that is roughly 120 million light-years away from Earth.
Image: NASA/ESA/Hubble
The image by Hubble reveals the structure of an asymmetrical planetary nebula called NGC 6891, which is located in the constellation Delphinus.
Image: NASA/ESA/Hubble
This image reveals a star-forming nebula that is located in the constellation Aquila which is known for producing the B-Type Star (five times hotter than the Sun).
Image: NASA/ESA/Hubble
This image reveals confirms the presence of Einstein Rings. As seen in the centre of the image, a galaxy appears to be magnified (in the form of a ring) due to gravitational forces in space.
Image: NASA/ESA/Hubble
One of the most colourful images captured by Hubble, this one if of the Viel Nebula.
Image: NASA/ESA/Hubble
This image is of the Herbig-Haro, which is a place outside the Milky Way where new stars are born.
Image: NASA/ESA/Hubble