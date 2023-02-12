Nitish Vashishtha
Feb 12 ,2023
The most daring outfits at the Brit Awards 2023 red carpet
popsmurrrf/Twitter
Jessie J showed off her baby bump while donning a scarlet dress.
alivetweedy/Twitter
Tallia Storm wore a pink bikini dress pairing it with furry clothing.
Tallia_Storm/Twitter
Jack Saunders rocked a checkered black-yellow suit with his hair dyed red, walking the fine line between comic and dashing.
jackxsaunders/Twitter
Jodie Turner-Smith donned a stunning golden dress from top to bottom, turning countless heads.
JLFGX/Twitter
Alex Scott wore a seemingly simple yet complex outfit with a Saint Laurent rose-themed jumpsuit.
MastercardUK/Twitter
Actor Salma Hayek’s black leathery outfit is definitely a step in bringing back goth.
SalmaHayekDaily/Twitter
Artist Sam Smith received mixed reviews for his daring black latex dress with unusually protruded shoulders and thighs.
Bobmcphail1872/Twitter
