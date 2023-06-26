Aryan Suraj
Jun 26 ,2023
The Players with Most Wimbledon Titles: Legends of the Grass Court Dominance
Image-Reuters
Wimbledon is one of the most prestigious events in tennis history, and winning it once elevates your ranking.
Image-Reuters
The competition was founded in 1877, and there have been 134 editions of the Grass tournament to date. Let's take a look at the players who have the most titles.
Image-Reuters
Björn Borg won five Wimbledon titles throughout his career: 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, and 1980.
Image-Twitter
Laurence Doherty won five Wimbledon titles throughout his career: 1902, 1903, 1904, 1905, and 1906
Image-Twitter
Pete Sampras won seven Wimbledon titles throughout his career: 1993, 1994, 1995, 1997, 1998, 1999, and 2000
Image-Reuters
William Renshaw won seven Wimbledon titles throughout his career: 1881, 1882, 1883, 1884, 1885, 1886, and 1889
Image-Twitter
Novak Djokovic won seven Wimbledon titles throughout his career so far: 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2022
Image-Reuters
Roger Federer won eight Wimbledon titles throughout his career: 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, and 2017
Image-Reuters
