'The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' to 'Pink', films that explore bonds amongst women

Starring Viola Davis, Emma Stone, Octavia Spencer and more, 'The Help', narrates the story of an aspiring author who writes about the struggles of African-American maids.
Image: Instagram/@stylish_baku
'Bad Moms' starring Mila Kunis, Kathryn Hahn and Kristen Bell focuses on three over-worked women who decides to shrug off their responsibilities and lead a care-free life.
Image: Instagram/@badmoms
Starring Blake Lively, Alexis Bledel, America Ferrera and Amber Tamblyn, 'The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' explores the friendship amongst four childhood friends as they move away for vacation while sharing the same pair of jeans.
Image: Instagram/@moviesthatraisedus
'The Hidden Figures' brings the story of three African-American mathematicians who played a pivotal role in launching astronaut John Glenn into orbit. The film stars Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monáe.
Image: Instagram/@khairulazizi
'Little Women' starring Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Emma Watson, Timothée Chalamet and more renowned faces warmly explored the topics of friendship, womanhood and love.
Image: Instagram/@littlewomenmovie
Starring Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang along with Amitabh Bachchan, 'Pink' follows the thrilling story of three women entangled in legal and social web after filing a case against their molesters.
Image: Instagram/@lida_culture_and_travel_diary