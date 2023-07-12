Nitish Vashishtha
Jul 12 ,2023
The Trail star Kajol looks electric in orange
Image: Varinder Chawla
Kajol recently attended an event for the promotion of her OTT drama, The Trial.
The actress donned an orange suit.
She accessorised her look with golden bangles, rings and wore high heels.
The Dilwale actress smiled and posed for the shutterbugs.
She also posed alongside the series director Suparn Verma.
The Trial will be based on a housewife having to take care of her family after her husband gets incarcerated.
The Trial is an adaptation of the American series The Good Wife, which starred Julianna Margulies as the lead.
The Trial releases on OTT on July 14.
