Nitish Vashishtha

Jul 12 ,2023

The Trail star Kajol looks electric in orange
Image: Varinder Chawla
Kajol recently attended an event for the promotion of her OTT drama, The Trial. Image: Varinder Chawla
The actress donned an orange suit. Image: Varinder Chawla
She accessorised her look with golden bangles, rings and wore high heels. Image: Varinder Chawla
The Dilwale actress smiled and posed for the shutterbugs. Image: Varinder Chawla
She also posed alongside the series director Suparn Verma. Image: Varinder Chawla
The Trial will be based on a housewife having to take care of her family after her husband gets incarcerated. Image: Varinder Chawla
The Trial is an adaptation of the American series The Good Wife, which starred Julianna Margulies as the lead. Image: Varinder Chawla
The Trial releases on OTT on July 14. Image: Varinder Chawla
