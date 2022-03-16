'The Walking Dead' & other post-apocalyptic horror shows, films to watch this weekend
'The Walking Dead' is among the prominent zombie- apocalypse tv series that received amazing reviews from fans and critics. The makers recently announced two spin-offs of the show.
Directed by Danny Boyle, '28 Days Later...' is a 2002 science-fiction horror film following the survival of a bunch of people amid a mysterious virus outbreak.
Released in 2022, the Netflix series, 'All of Us Are Dead' followed the struggles of a bunch of high school students trapped in the school after a zombie virus outbreak.
'Resident Evil' is a popular science-fiction action-horror film series that became the highest-grossing zombie movie series. It is based on the Japanese video game franchise of the same name.
Directed by Sang-ho Yeon, the movie 'Train to Busan' revolved around the passengers travelling in a train from Seoul to Busan and how their lives get disrupted as a zombie virus breaks out.
Released in 2004, 'Shaun of the Dead' followed the story of a salesman and his roommate whose lives get terribly affected by a zombie apocalypse.
