The Weeknd Birthday Special: 'Blinding Lights' to 'Starboy', singer's most streamed songs
"Sacrifice" is the second official single of the Weeknd's recent studio album 'Dawn FM'. The music video of the song has over 26 million views on Youtube.
"Earned It" is the lead single from the soundtrack of 'Fifty Shades of Grey'. The song was nominated for Best Original Song at the 88th Academy Awards and won the Grammy Award in 2016. It has over 690 million views on Youtube.
"I Feel It Coming" feat. Daft Punk, is from Weeknd's third studio album, "Starboy". The song has over 950 million views on Youtube.
"Save Your Tears" is from the fourth studio album "After Hours" and has 715 views on Youtube and the remix with Ariana Grande has over 63 million streams on Spotify.
"Blinding Lights" is the second single from Weeknd's album "After Hours" and was Spotify's most-streamed song of 2020 and is also the 2nd-most-streamed song of all time on the platform.
"The Hills" is from Weeknd's second studio album "Beauty Behind the Madness", the MV of the song has over 1.7B views on Youtube.
"Starboy" feat. Daft Punk is Weeknd's most viewed song on Youtube with 2 billion views.
