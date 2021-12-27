Then vs Now: Here's what the cast of 'Gilmore Girls' is up to these days
Image: Instagram/@gilmoregirls
Alexis Bledel who played the role of Rory Gilmore went on to have a flourishing career with numerous series like 'Us & Them', 'The Handmaid's Tale' & 'Motive' under her belt. she also reprised her role in the Netflix reunion of her show titled 'Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life'.
Image: Instagram/@alexis_bledelofficial/gilmoregirls
Lauren Graham played the role of Rory's mother, Lorelai Gilmore. She went on to appear in shows & films like 'Because I Said So', 'Max', 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' and more.
Image: Instagram/@laurengrahaam
Melissa McCarthy as Sookie St. James charmed the audience with her chirpy and happy persona. She went on to have an impressive resume and is now known for her exceptional comic timing.
Image: Instagram/@melissamccarthy
Playing the role of Rory's short-lived boyfriend, Jess Mariano, Milo Ventimiglia now enjoys travelling as evident through his social media posts. He is also known for his role in the popular series 'This Is Us'.
Image: Instagram/@gilmoregirls/miloanthonyventimiglia
Jared Padalecki played the role of Rory's boyfriend Dean Forester for a couple of seasons. The actor went on to become known as Sam Winchester in the popular series 'Supernatural'.
Image: Instagram/@gilmoregirls/jaredpadalecki
Playing the role of Rory's best friend, Lane Kim, Keiko Agena appeared in several popular series like '13 Reasons Why', 'NCIS: Los Angeles', 'Castle', 'Beverly Hills, 90210' among others.
Image: Instagram/@keikoagena
Yanic Truesdale played the role of the grumpy concierge, Michel Gerard. He went on to open a spin studio called SpinEnergie and is set to appear in the upcoming series 'God’s Favorite Idiot'.
Image: Instagram/@gilmoregirls/yanic_truesdale