Then vs Now: Here's what the cast of 'Gilmore Girls' is up to these days

Alexis Bledel who played the role of Rory Gilmore went on to have a flourishing career with numerous series like 'Us & Them', 'The Handmaid's Tale' & 'Motive' under her belt. she also reprised her role in the Netflix reunion of her show titled 'Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life'. Image: Instagram/@alexis_bledelofficial/gilmoregirls