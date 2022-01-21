Then vs Now: Here's what the cast of 'High School Musical' is up to these days
Zac Efron famously took on the role of basketball player Troy Bolton in 'High School Musical'.
Since his role in the musical drama, he has been seen in 'The Greatest Showman', '17 Again', 'Neighbors' and other projects.
Vanessa Hudgens played Gabriella Montez in the franchise and was Troy Bolton's love interest.
She has since been seen in 'The Princess Switch' and most recently starred in 'Tick, Tick... Boom!' alongside Andrew Garfield.
Corbin Bleu played Chad in the musical and was also on the basket ball team.
Since his role in the film franchise, he has been seen in 'Flight 29 Down', 'Witches In The Woods', etc. and tied the knot in 2016.
Ashley Tisdale played the famous antagonist Sharpay Evans in 'High School Musical'.
She is now married and recently welcomed her child into the world. She was seen in 'Merry Happy Whatever', 'Scary Movie 5' and other projects.
Monique Coleman took on the role of Taylor McKessie in the musical drama.
She was also seen in 'Steppin' Back to Love', 'Naomi and Ely's No Kiss List' and other exciting projects.
