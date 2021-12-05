Then vs Now: Here's what the cast of 'How I Met Your Mother' up to these days
Image: Instagram/@how.i.met.your.mother.__
Josh Radnor aka Ted Mosby. Apart from How I Met Your Mother, Radnor featured in Amazon Prime's 'Hunters', Mercy Street', 'Rise', and in a Broadway play named 'Disgraced'.
Image: Instagram/@benvenuti_ad_enigmi/@joshradnor
Cobie Smulders aka Robin Scherbatsky. Smulders has the role of the Deputy Director of S.H.I.E.L.D Maria Hill in the MCU. Her debut MCU film was 'The Avengers' following 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'.
Image: Instagram/@go.for.himym/@cobiesmulders
Alyson Hannigan aka Lily Aldrin. Post 'How I Met Your Mother', Hannigan has starred in 'American Pie' franchise, 'Date Movie', 'Kim Possible' and 'You Might Be the Killer' and others.
Image: Instagram/@alysonhannigan
Jason Segel aka Marshall Eriksen. Segel is now a New York Times bestselling author with several books penned by him such as the 'Nightmares series' and the 'Otherworld series'.
Image: Instagram/@jase.segel
Neil Patrick Harris aka Barney Stinson. Over the years, Patrick has starred in 'Smurfs', 'The Muppets', 'Gone Girl', 'A Series of Unfortunate Events', and 'American Horror Story'.
Image: Instagram/@nph/@universehollywood