Then vs Now: Here's what the cast of 'The Big Bang Theory' up to these days
Jim Parsons, who played the lead role of Sheldon Cooper, could not stay away from the show for much longer as he reprised his role in the spinoff 'Young Sheldon' in voiceover form. He was last seen in the British comedy series 'Staged'.
Mayim Bialik who played Amy Farrah Fowler now stars in the sitcom 'Call Me Kat'.
After 'The Big Bang Theory', Johnny Galecki aka Leonard Hofstadter has since appeared in 'A Dog's Journey' and 'The Conners'
Fans' dearest Penny's dreams of becoming a full-fledged actress finally came true with Kaley Cuoco bagging a Golden Globe nomination for her starring role in the 2020 comedy series 'The Flight Attendant'.
Howard Wolowitz's actor Simon Helberg was last seen in the psychological drama 'Annette'. He is currently gearing up to appear in the upcoming film 'As Sick As They Made Us'.
Melissa Rauch, playing the role of sweet and charming Bernadette Rostenkowski, is all set to appear in an upcoming sitcom titled 'Night Court'.
Kunal Nayyar who essayed the role of Raj Koothrappali kept himself busy by appearing in numerous films and shows namely 'Belly', 'Trolls World Tour', 'Think Like a Dog', 'Criminal: UK' among others.
