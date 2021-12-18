Then vs Now: Here's what the cast of 'The Simpsons' is up to these days
Image: AP
Homer Simpson is voiced by a multi-award-winning veteran actor Dan Castellaneta. The actor was last seen in Brockmire which was released in 2019.
Image: Twitter/@HomerJSimpson/AP
Julie Kavner voiced Marge Simpson in the iconic series. Her most recent work was with Tracey Ullman in the HBO sketch comedy series 'Tracey Takes On...'
Image: Twitter/@MarjorieSimpson/AP
Bart Simpson is voiced by Nancy Cartwright. The voice actor turned screenwriter and producer for 'In Search of Fellini'.
Image: Twitter/@FamGuyFactoids/AP
Lisa Simpson is voiced by Yeardley Smith, who had co-hosted the podcast, 'Small Town Dicks' with the actor and her long-time friend, Zibby Allen until March 2019.
Image: Twitter/@queercharOTD/Instagram/@yeardley_smith
Hank Azaria had lent his voice for Moe Szyslak. He will next be seen in 'Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again'.
Image: Twitter/@jaredlenore/Instagram/@hankazaria
Harry Shearer lent his voice for Mr. Burns. He was last seen in television series named 'The Salon'.
Image: Twitter/@lagoseungliines/AP