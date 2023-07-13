Leechhvee Roy
Jul 13 ,2023
These countries lead the global race in unicorn companies
The United States retains its leading position with the highest number of unicorns, reaching a count of 666 in 2023.
China follows closely behind with 316 unicorns.
India continues to experience growth, with 68 unicorns emerging from its entrepreneurial landscape.
The United Kingdom showcases strength boasting 49 unicorns.
Germany demonstrates its entrepreneurial prowess with 36 unicorns.
Israel's startup ecosystem flourishes, resulting in 24 unicorns.
France joins Israel with a count of 24 unicorns.
Canada establishes its presence with 23 unicorns.
South Korea's startup ecosystem gains momentum with 18 unicorns.
