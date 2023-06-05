Simple Vishwakarma
These films prove Sulochana Latkar was the beloved mother figure in Bollywood
Sulochana Latkar died aged 94. The actress was known for her mother-figure roles in Bollywood.
Majboor (1974) - Sulochana Latkar played a supportive mother to Amitabh Bachchan, who plays a murder suspect fighting to prove his innocence.
Aaye Din Bahaar Ke (1966) - Dharmendra finds solace and love while overcoming obstacles, supported by Sulochana as his mother.
Garam Khoon (1980) - Vinod Khanna seeks revenge for his parents' murder, shaped by Sulochana's pivotal role as his mother.
Aadmi (1968) - Dilip Kumar struggles to provide for his family amidst societal pressures, with Sulochana playing the role of his understanding mother.
Warrant (1975) - Dev Anand, wrongfully accused of a crime, unravels a conspiracy with Sulochana guiding him as his mother.
