Leechhvee Roy
Jul 13 ,2023
These Indian states lead the race for highest average salaries
As of July 2023, the average annual salary in India is Rs 18,91,085, with Rs 5,76,851 being the most common earning.
The average salary in Uttar Pradesh is Rs 20,730.
The average salary in West Bengal is Rs 20,210.
The average salary in Maharashtra stands at Rs 20,110.
In Bihar, the average salary stands at Rs 19,960.
The average salary in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh is Rs 19,740.
The average salary in Karnataka is Rs 19,150, while in Tamil Nadu it is Rs 19,600.
The average salary in Gujarat is Rs 18,880.
The survey shows a disparity in wages between genders. Men earn Rs 19,53,055/year on average, while women earn Rs 15,16,296/year on average.
