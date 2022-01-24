Thierry Mugler no more: Here are some of the most iconic celebrity outfits designed by him
Image: Instagram/@manfredthierrymugler
Thierry Mugler has collaborated with Cardi B at several events. The rapper wore the designer's 1995 20th anniversary bodysuit during one of her Grammy performances.
Image: Instagram/@manfredthierrymugler
This is another outfit that Cardi B wore designed by the French designer for the Grammy awards.
Image: Instagram/@manfredthierrymugler
Cardi B was surely the late designer's one of the favourite stars with whom he has collaborated several times.
Image: Instagram/@manfredthierrymugler
Kim Kardashian has worn Thierry Mugler's stunning outfits several times. One of her Halloween costumes, a robotic cowboy, was surely out of the world.
Image: Instagram/@manfredthierrymugler
The American socialite also chose to carry the iconic 'Wet Look' designed by the designer during Met Gala 2019.
Image: Instagram/@manfredthierrymugler
Naomi Campbel once wore a black sheer dress from Thierry Mugler's Couture FW 1998-99.
Image: Instagram/@manfredthierrymugler
During the latest MTV Video Music Awards, Megan Fox stunned in a sheer dress by Thierry Mugler.
Image: Instagram/@meganfox
Irina Shayk often worked with the late designer. This mermaid gown designed by the designer looked stunning on her.
Image: Instagram/@manfredthierrymugler
The motor vehicle inspired dress worn by Irina Shayk is surely a masterpiece and ahead of its time.
Image: Instagram/@manfredthierrymugler