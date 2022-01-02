This is how International Space Station crew members see 16 sunrises a day
Image: Twitter/@Space_Station
The member of the International Space Station (ISS) crew experiences sunrises 16 times a day.
Image: Twitter/@Space_Station
In just 24 hours, the station completes 16 orbits of Earth and consequently sees 16 sunrises and sunsets.
Image: Twitter/@Space_Station
The International Space Station (ISS) orbits the Earth at a speed of about 27,000 kilometres per hour.
Image: Twitter/@Space_Station
The International Space Station (ISS) completes the full rotation of Earth in just 90 minutes.
Image: Twitter/@Space_Station
The International Space Station is 109 metres long and 75 metres wide, roughly the length of an American football field.
Image: Unsplash
The International Space Station (ISS) weights 420 tonnes and travels at breakneck speed around the Earth.
Image: Unsplash
The International Space Station (ISS) is a 15-country collaboration that was formed by uniting various sections during the last two decades.
Image: Unsplash