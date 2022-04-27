This Rs. 24,999 laptop from Asus is upgradable to Windows 11: Check specifications here
Image: Asus
Out of the box, the Asus BR1100 comes with an 11.6-inch HD touch display that has Rheinland eye care certifications
Image: Asus
Under the hood, the new Asus laptop is powered by an Intel Celeron N4500, which is a dual-core processor with up to 2.8GHz clock speed.
Image: Asus
The affordable laptop is equipped with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of M.2 NVMe SSD storage, which is user-upgradable up to 2TB.
Image: Asus
The laptop runs on Windows 10 Home. Asus also promises an upgrade to Windows 11,
Image: Asus
The laptop features a spill & tamper-resistant keyboard, is up to four feet drop shock resistant and weighs only 1.26kg.
Image: Asus
The Asus BR1100 is priced at Rs. 24,999 and is available to purchase from platforms like Flipkart and Asus' official website.
Image: Asus