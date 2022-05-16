Thomas Cup 2022: 5 times when Indian badminton was taken by a storm
Image: BAI_Media/PVSindhu/Twitter
India scripted history on Sunday as they beat Indonesia 3-0 to win their maiden Thomas Cup title.
Image: BAI_Media/Twitter
Lakshya Sen's maiden BWF World Tour Super 500 title against Loh Kean Yew is another moment to cherish.
Image: BAI_Media/Twitter
PV Sindhu beat Nozomi Okuhara of Japan to win gold at the BWF World Championships in 2019.
Image: PVSindhu/Twitter
Saina Nehwal made the entire country proud when she became the first Indian player to win an Olympic medal.
Image: SainaNehwal/Twitter
Prakash Padukone created history when he became the first Indian to win the All England Open in 1980.
Image: HimantaBiswaSarma/Twitter