'Thor 4': Chris Hemsworth attends Sydney premiere with wife Elsa Pataky, sons among others
IMAGE: Instagram/geekreporters
Actor Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky made a rare red carpet appearance with their eight-year-old twin sons Tristan and Sasha at the 'Thor 4' premiere in Sydney.
IMAGE: Instagram/chrishbrasil
Both actor Chris Hemsworth and director Taika Waititi pose together for the shutterbugs at the red carpet premiere of the film.
IMAGE: Instagram/Geekreporters
Pregnant katherine_sabbath along with Troy Harvey had a great time while appearing on the red carpet of the upcoming film's Australian premiere.
IMAGE: Instagram/katherine_sabbath
Actor Chris looks extremely dashing and handsome in this black suit as he poses for the paparazzi at the Australian premiere of his next release Thor: Love and Thunder.
IMAGE: Instagram/thorofficial
The Director of the film Taika Waititi poses goofily with the film's poster as he gets clicked on the film's Australian premiere.
IMAGE: Instagram/thorofficial
Actor Chris Hemsworth who plays the titular role in the film can be seen obliging fans with pictures and autographs at the red carpet premiere of his next film Thor: Te Love and Thunder
IMAGE: Instagram/thorofficial