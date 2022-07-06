Thor: Love and Thunder characters explained: Who-plays-whom in MCU superhero film
Image: Instagram/ @thorofficial
Chris Hemsworth as Thor: The superstar will be returning as the eponymous hero in the Taika Waititi directorial.
Image: Instagram/ @chriis.hemsworth
Natalie Portman as Jane Foster / Mighty Thor: A well-known face in the MCU, Portman's superhero costume and powers have a huge resemblance to Thor’s.
Image: Instagram/ @portalcinetudo
Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher: Bale will be seen as the terrifying antagonist, who aims to eliminate all Gods.
Image: Instagram/ @christianbale.fans
Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie: Her character is one of the last surviving members of the Asgardian warriors.
Image: Instagram/ @portalpopmais
Russell Crowe as Zeus: Making his debut in the world of Marvel is superstar Russel Crowe. He will be seen as the King of the Olympians.
Image: Instagram/ @russelcrowefanpageslovakia
Jaimie Alexander as Sif: Her character comes as Thor’s childhood friend and an Asgardian warrior.
Image: Instagram/ @jaimie_fc
Taika Waititi as Korg: The director will also be seen as a big guy made out of rocks. He was first introduced in 'Thor: Ragnarok'.
Image: Instagram/ @forever_red_cosplays
'Guardians of the Galaxy' star Chris Pratt will also make a brief appearance in the film alongside Pom Klementieff, and Dave Bautista among others.
Image: Instagram/ @legadodamarvel