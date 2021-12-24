'Thor' to 'Avatar'; Hollywood film sequels to look out for in 2022
Image: Instagram/ @Evil_x_lucifer_07
'Top Gun: Maverick': A sequel to 1986's 'Top Gun', the Tom Cruise starrer is slated to come out in May 2022.
Image: Instagram/ @topgunmaverickmovie
'Legally Blonde 3': Reese Witherspoon will be seen as the experienced lawyer Elle, who gets underestimated because of her blonde hair
Image: Instagram/ @uzbfashion
'Creed 3': Michael B. Jordan will grace the screen as the heavyweight boxer Adonis Creed in the film slated for a November 2022 release.
Image: Instagram/ @creedmovie
'Avatar 2': The science fiction film directed by James Cameron is currently planned for a release on December 16, 2022.
Image: Instagram/ @avatar_movie_era
'Thor: Love and Thunder': The Chris Hemsworth starrer Marvel flick will be released in the United States on July 8, 2022.
Image: Instagram/ @Evil_x_lucifer_07