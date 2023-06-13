Saumya joshi
Jun 13 ,2023
Thousand Philippine villagers flee as Lava set to pour from Mayon Volcano
Image: AP
The Philippines' most active volcano was gently spewing lava down its slopes on June 12, alerting tens of thousands of people to quickly flee violent explosion.
Image: AP
Steam and Boulders fall near the crater of Mayon volcano as seen from Daraga town, Albay province, northeastern Philippines.
Image: AP
Philippines villagers were traumatised by the sight of red-hot lava flowing down its crater and sporadic blasts of ash.
Image: AP
Villagers ride a military truck as they evacuate their homes in Santo Domingo town, Albay province, northeastern Philippines on June 13.
Image: AP
Evacuees carry their belongings as they arrive at a temporary relocation site at a school in Daraga town, Legaspi.
Image: AP
Residents are assisted as they come down from a military truck at an evacuation centre in Santo Domingo town, Albay province.
Image: AP
Residents arrive at an evacuation centre in Santo Domingo town, Albay province.
Image: AP
Evacuees talk beside tents in a rescue camp at Guinabotan, on Monday.
Image: AP
Evacuees wait near the entrance of a gym in an evacuation centre at Guinabotan, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, on June 12, 2023.
Image: AP
Workers catch relief goods before distribution at an evacuation centre in Guinabotan.
Image: AP
