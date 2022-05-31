Thousands turn up for Gujarat Titans' IPL 2022 victory parade in Gandhinagar
Image: Twitter@GujaratTitans, IPL/BCCI
The Gujarat Titans registered an outstanding maiden IPL title win on Sunday by defeating Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in the final in Ahmedabad.
Image: Twitter@GujaratTitans, IPL/BCCI
GT captain Hardik Pandya led from the front by becoming only the third skipper in history to win the player of the match award in the final with staggering figures of 3/17 with the ball.
Image: Twitter@GujaratTitans, IPL/BCCI
As seen in the images, the Gujarat Titans did a citywide victory parade after winning the title in their debut campaign.
Image: Twitter@GujaratTitans, IPL/BCCI
Gujarat Titans vice-captain Rashid Khan was outstanding with the ball as he picked up 19 wickets in 16 matches, at a fantastic economy of just 6.60.
Image: Twitter@GujaratTitans, IPL/BCCI
After winning their maiden IPL title, GT also showcased a kind gesture by thanking everyone who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to make the IPL 2022 season a successful tournament.
Image: Twitter@GujaratTitans, IPL/BCCI
As seen in this image, the players can be thanking the police for ensuring that the tournament took place in a safe and organized manner.
Image: Twitter@GujaratTitans, IPL/BCCI