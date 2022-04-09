TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS smartwatch launched in India: Check specs and price
Image: TicWatch
The TicWatch Pro 3 comes with a 1.4-inch AMOLED display round dual-layer Display 2.0. It also has Corning Gorilla Glass and a anti-fingeprint cover.
Image: TicWatch
The smartwatch has a built-in mic and speaker and has an IP68 water resistance rating. Users will also be able to make NFC pay,emts with Google Pay using the watch.
Image: TicWatch
Under the hood, the smartwatch is powered by Snapdragon Wear 4100 platform and has the Mobvoi Dual Processor system.
Image: TicWatch
The smartwatch has 1GB of RAM and 8GB of ROM that can store multiple music tracks. It runs on Bluetooth v5.0.
Image: TicWatch
The smartwatch charges with a proprietary charger that comes in the box and delivery up to 72 days of battery life when used as a smartwatch and up to 45 days when used in the essential mode.
Image: TicWatch
Running on Wear OS, the smartwatch supports applications such as Gmail, Spotify and more. It is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 29,711.
Image: TicWatch