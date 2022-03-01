Tiger Shroff-inspired cool jacket looks that can change any man's wardrobe
Image: Instagram/@tigerjackieshroff
Apart from giving fans fitness goals, Tiger Shroff also has a unique sense of style and often wears jackets in several versatile ways.
Image: Instagram/@tigerjackieshroff
He once donned a sleeveless denim jacket, that can also be worn as a shirt as he gave the camera an intense look with sunglasses on.
Image: Instagram/@tigerjackieshroff
He was also seen taking the formal route with a white jacket, which he paired with matching pants and sneakers.
Image: Instagram/@tigerjackieshroff
He is often seen wearing jackets and leaving them open as he wows his fans with his chiselled physique.
Image: Instagram/@tigerjackieshroff
The 'Heropanti' actor was once seen keeping it classy in an all-black suit, with which he wore a red tie.
Image: Instagram/@tigerjackieshroff
He also paired a black jacket with a simple white formal shirt and had his fans and followers online in awe.
Image: Instagram/@tigerjackieshroff
He was seen in a bedazzled denim sleeveless jacket as he appeared in 'I Am Disco Dancer 2.0'
Image: Instagram/@tigerjackieshroff
He was also seen in a long-sleeve denim jacket, which had an intricate gold design that set it apart from an ordinary outfit.
Image: Instagram/@tiger_shroff.fc1