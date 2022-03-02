Tiger Shroff's childhood moments with parents and sister
Image: Instagram/@apnabhidu, @tigerjackieshroff
Tiger Shroff celebrated his birthday on March 2, 2022, and his dad Jackie Shroff extended his best wishes to the actor with an adorable throwback picture.
Image: Instagram/@apnabhidu
His mom, Ayesha Shroff also often shares some of the cutest glimpses from the Bollywood star's childhood, that has fans falling in love with him.
Image: Instagram/@ayeshashroff
Jackie Shroff once posted a picture in which he could be seen twinning in white with his son as he tied his shoelaces.
Image: Instagram/@apnabhidu
The father-son duo also indulged in some extremely fun and enjoyable games in the past and fans and followers hail the bond they share.
Image: Instagram/@apnabhidu
The 'Heropanti' actor was also seen embracing his dad in a sweet black and white picture.
Image: Instagram/@apnabhidu
Tiger posed alongside his mom and sister Krishna Shroff, as the trio smiled from ear to ear for the camera.
Image: Instagram/@ayeshashroff
The sibling duo also posed with their dad in a sweet throwback father's day post in 2021.
Image: Instagram/@ayeshashroff
Several fans and followers of the actor headed to social media to extend their wishes to him on his special day with memorable glimpses from his childhood.
Image: Instagram/@tigerianfatemabd