Anjali Negi
Jun 23 ,2023
Tiku Weds Sheru to Secret Invasion: New titles streaming on OTT this weekend
New releases are on the schedule every week on various OTT platforms, Several shows including Titans season 4 made its digital debut this week.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur starrer released on Amazon Prime Video on June 23. It is a satirical romantic drama movie directed by Sai Kabir.
Kerala Crime Files is the first-ever Malayalam web series on Disney Plus Hotstar. It released on the OTT platform on June 23.
The horror movie starring Sonnalli Seygall, Vardhan Puri, and Siddhanth Kapoor is titled Aseq. It is available to stream on Jio Cinema from June 23.
Starring Sharman Joshi and Mona Singh, Kafas released on Sony LIV on June 23.
The reality show Social currency's goal is to find the "ultimate influencer" by putting eight influencers' power to test. It released on Netflix on June 22.
Kim Cattrall star in The Glamorous as a makeup mogul Madolyn Addison, while Ben J. Pierce plays a queer person Marco. The series released on Netflix on June 22.
Samuel L. Jackson reprises his role as Nick Fury in the Marvel show Secret Invasion. It debuted on Disney Plus Hotstar on June 21.
The documentary series Break Point honours the most prestigious tennis players. The show isNetflix available to stream on Netflix from June 21.
