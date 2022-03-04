Timeline: Fire Breaks Out At Europe's Largest Nuclear Plant
Image: AP
3 AM (local time) - Russian troops shelled Europe's largest 'Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant' on March 4 causing a fire at the training building outside
Image: Twitter@DmytroKuleba
Satellite photos showed that reactors were very close to the shelling site.
Image: Republic
4 AM approx - Ukrainian Foreign Minister warned if Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant "blows up, it will be 10x larger than Chernobyl disaster"
Image: AP
4:10 AM - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned, if there the nuclear reactors explode, it will "wipe out Europe"
Image: AP
4:12 AM - Zaporizhzhia Administration said the nuclear safety of the plant was ensured even after the fire
Image: Energoatom
5 AM approx - US President Joe Biden spoke to Zelenskyy & urged Russia to cease military activities, allow firefighters to access plant site
Image: AP
5:03 AM - British PM Boris Johnson spoke to Zelenskyy & called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council
Image: AP
5:30 AM - US activated its Nuclear Incident Response Team and began monitoring the situation
Image: Twitter
5:40 AM - Ukrainian state emergency services said "the occupiers are not allowing Ukrainian public rescue teams to douse the fire"
Image: AP
6:00 AM - Energodar Mayor Orlov confirmed that shelling has stopped at the power plant & there has been no evidence of a radiation leak
Image: Energoatom
6:20 AM - Ukrainian emergency services said the fire at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant fire has been extinguished but Rusia has taken control of the plant.
Image: Energoatom