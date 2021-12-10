Timeline of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s love story
Image: Instagram/ @LokhandeAnkita
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain met through a common friend in the television industry. The duo reportedly developed an instant liking for each other at their first party.
Image: Instagram/ @LokhandeAnkita
The duo kept their relationship under wraps initially, with reports stating that the couple's dating timeline began sometime in 2018.
Image: Instagram/ @LokhandeAnkita
Vicky went down on one knee and proposed Ankita the following year. The incident seems to have taken place in July 2019, when Ankita uploaded a picture with Vicky and wrote, "Blissful".
Image: Instagram/ @LokhandeAnkita
Ankita keeps fans updated with the duo's mushy pictures, and in a heartwarming note for Vicky earlier this year, she wrote, "Thank you for coming into my life and making me the happiest girl in the world."
Image: Instagram/ @LokhandeAnkita
The duo kickstarted their pre-wedding festivities earlier in December. They will reportedly tie the knot between December 12-14 in Mumbai.
Image: Instagram/ @LokhandeAnkita