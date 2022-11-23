Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Nov 23 ,2022
Timeline of events leading up to Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Manchester United
Image: AP
July 11, 2022 - Despite speculations that Ronaldo is looking to exit Old Trafford, new Man Utd coach Erik ten Hag told reporters that he is “not for sale".
Image: AP
July 31, 2022 - Cristiano Ronaldo & some other United players left early during the pre-season game vs Rayo Vallecano, as ten Hag said it is not acceptable.
Image: AP
October 2, 2022 - The five-time Balon d’Or winner was benched during Manchester United’s 6-3 defeat at the hands of Manchester City.
Image: AP
October 20, 2022 - The Portuguese national refused to enter the match against Tottenham Hotspur as a substitute, while United won by 2-0.
Image: AP
October 22, 2022 - Ronaldo was handed a suspension for the next match against Chelsea as punishment for walking off the field before half-time vs Spurs.
Image: @manchesterunited/Instagram
November 13, 2022 - After Ronaldo missed the EFL clash, followed by the last game ahead of FIFA WC, the first clips of his bombshell interview made headlines.
Image: AP
November 16-17, 2022 - The iconic player’s full interview with Piers Morgan gets aired across two days and took the football world by storm.
Image: AP
November 18, 2022 - United revealed they are in process of taking appropriate steps in response to Ronaldo’s interview.
Image: AP
November 21, 2022 - Speaking to reports at a presser at the FIFA World Cup, Ronaldo said he doesn’t worry what other thinks. “I talk when I want to,” he added.
Image: AP
November 22, 2022 - Manchester United announce that Cristiano Ronaldo will leave the club with immediate effect, 2 days before Portugal’s opening game.
Image: AP
