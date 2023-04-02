Anjali Choudhury
Times Ajay Devgn played real-life characters to perfection
Ajay Devgn portrayed the character of Bhagat Singh in the film The Legend Of Bhagat Singh. The actor won his second National award for this performance.
In Gangaajal, Ajay Devgn played the role of a real-life cop from Bhagalpur who blinded criminals with acid.
The star played the role of a Maratha warrior Tanhaji Malusare in the film of the same name that released in 2020.
Ajay Devgn portrayed the character of Karim Lala, who was the rakhi brother of Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Ajay Devgn will next be seen in Maidaan as Syed Abdul Rahim, who was a renowned football coach.
