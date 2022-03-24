Times Priyanka Chopra dazzled as a desi girl & rocked sarees & suits
Priyanka Chopra often takes the traditional route and was seen looking stunning in a red and white polka dot saree.
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra
She donned a cream lehenga with an off-shoulder blouse with intricate mirror work as she posed for the camera.
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra
The Bollywood star celebrated Diwali with her husband Nick Jonas as she wore a champagne coloured ethnic outfit.
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra
The duo also performed rituals on the special occasion and the actor opted for a simple yellow saree.
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra
She stole the show in a royal blue saree, which had intricate silver designs that took it to the next level.
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra
Chopra looked stunning in a red saree on the occasion of Karwa Chauth and took her look up a notch with a matching bold lip shade.
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra