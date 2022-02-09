Times Ranveer Singh made heads turn with his uncoventional looks
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
Ranveer Singh is known for his eccentric and bold sartorial choices. Here, he is wearing a floral dark-hued shirt and brown flared pants teamed up with green patterned shirt.
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
Ranveer Singh is decked up in Gucci from head to toe. The blue shiny tracksuit has been teamed up with a black leather bag from the same brand.
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
Giving us some retro vibes, Ranveer pair a Bell-bottom white pants with beige coat over a black sweater. The cowboy hat and stylish glasses looked awesome.
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
Ranveer Singh delivers zany style moment in this retro avatar. The outfit is from the famous brand Sabyasachi.
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
The actor wore a grey patterned jacket over a white turtleneck top. He completed his ensemble with grey high-waisted jeans.
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
Ranveer Singh looked stunning as he wore a tiger-printed sweater top with contrasting pants. He also wore a chunky pair glasses to complete the look.
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
The 'Sooryavanshi' actor looked dapper as he wore a structured ensemble that featured blazer and matching trousers.
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh