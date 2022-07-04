Times Samantha Ruth Prabhu painted the town red with her stunning wardrobe
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
Samantha Ruth Prabhu often wows fans with her elegant fashion choices and has several stylish red outfits in her wardrobe.
She kept her look simple as she opted for a cotton red dress with an intricate design that took it up a notch.
She took the traditional route and donned a beautiful red saree with rich embroidery as she posed for the camera.
'The Family Man' actor wore a shimmering red jacket over a simple black outfit as she took her look to the next level.
Samantha donned a stunning red crop top with dramatic sleeves, which she paired with a floor-length skirt and left her fans in awe.
She donned an ethnic red salwar with elbow-length sleeves, and paired it perfectly with a floral dupatta.
She looked elegant as she opted for a red suit and trouser combo, which she wore with a black top.
