Times Soha Ali Khan twinned with daughter Inaaya Kemmu in cute attires
Image: Instagram/@sakpataudi
Soha and her daughter Inaya leave fans awestruck as they stun in similar white and blue outfits together.
Image: Instagram/@sakpataudi
Soha Ali Khan and Inaya look cute as they don matching yellow-coloured outfits.
Image: Instagram/@sakpataudi
Inaya gives a cute peck on her mother Soha's cheek as they twin in peach-coloured dresses.
Image: Instagram/@sakpataudi
Soha Ali Khan, Inaya, and Kunal Kemmu wore blue coloured nightsuits and posed for a perfect family picture.
Image: Instagram/@sakpataudi
Soha and her daughter Inaya made their Christmas eve special by twinning in Christmas-themed nightsuits.
Image: Instagram/@sakpataudi
Soha Ali Khan and Inaya pose for the camera in matching indigo-print dresses. The duo looks all-things cute.
Image: Instagram/@sakpataudi
Soha Ali Khan and Inaya give major mother-daughter goals as they sport cute yellow outfits with green parrots printed all over the dress.
Image: Instagram/@sakpataudi
Soha Ali Khan and her daughter Inaya look adorable as they twin in white ethnic outfits and pray to god.
Image: Instagram/@sakpataudi