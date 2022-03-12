Times when Alia Bhatt ditched makeup and looked absolutely radiant
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
As Alia Bhatt's film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' crossed Rs 100 crores on its domestic box office, it surely called for a celebration. Alia ditched makeup and shared some adorable picture of her eating burger and fries.
Alia Bhatt once flexed her beau Ranbir Kapoor's photography skills as she shared some cute pictures from their New Year's getaway. The actor did not wear any makeup in the pictures.
The actor also shared some cute close-up pictures and flaunted her dimple.
Alia Bhatt is surely a fan of clicking photos during the golden hour with sunlight falling on her face.
The actor often makes her fans' days extra special by posting no-makeup selfies.
The actor looked absolutely radiant in this picture as she sipped coffee and smiled at the camera.
Alia Bhatt's morning selfies are always beautiful. Here is proof of that.
