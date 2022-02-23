Times when celebrities ditched sartorial outfits for uber-cool casuals
IMAGE: Instagram/PriyankaChopra
Actor Ananya Panay ditched usual glamorous outfits and looks cool in these brown casual attire. Se is seen wearing a brown crop top with matching loose pants.
IMAGE: Instagram/AnanyaPanday
Actor Deepika Padukone who looks ravishing in any outfit dons this cool green pants and crop top.
IMAGE: Instagram/DeepikaPadukone
Actor Katrina Kaif looks stylish in this black track pants and sports bra as she walks comfortably around.
IMAGE: Instagram/KatrinaKaif
Actor Alia Bhatt who pulls off every look in style looks extremely gorgeous in this colourful jacket with a crop top and jeans to pair it.
IMAGE: Instagram/AliaaBhatt
Actor Priyanka Chopra dons a pair of jeans and a white loose t-shirt as she looks cool and comfortable.
IMAGE: Instagram/PriyankaChopra
Actor Kareena Kapoor's love for Kaftaan has never been a secret from fans as she is usually seen sharing pictures in the outfit. This is one such picture of the actor in kaftan as she looks cool chic in it.
IMAGE: Instagram/Kareenakapoor
Actor Janhvi Kapoor looks stylish in this glitzy crop top with white pants as she poses for a photoshoot.
IMAGE: InstagramJanhviKapoor