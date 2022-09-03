Kriti Nayyar
Times when Disha Patani proved she's the ultimate fashion diva
Image: Instagram/ @dishapatani
Disha Patani never ceases to amaze fans with her stunning looks. The actor looks gorgeous in this sequin gown.
Image: Instagram/ @dishapatani
'Ek Villain Returns' star raises the glam quotient in this black body-hugging dress with a plunging neckline.
Image: Instagram/ @dishapatani
This heavily embellished lehenga fits Disha Patani like a dream.
Image: Instagram/ @dishapatani
The Bollywood diva looks radiant in this pink saree paired with a sequin blouse and statement earrings.
Image: Instagram/ @dishapatani
The actor surely loves bling and this blue attire with a thigh-high slit is proof.
Image: Instagram/ @dishapatani
Disha keeps it simple yet stylish in this little lilac dress, with silver heels and a statement bag to accentuate the look.
Image: Instagram/ @dishapatani
The actor flaunts her toned physique as she poses in a bikini with a white sarong.
Image: Instagram/ @dishapatani
