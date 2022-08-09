Swati Singh
Aug 09 ,2022
Times when Dulquer Salmaan made major fashion statements amid 'Sita Ramam' promotions
Dulquer Salmaan
Dulquer Salmaan rocked a denim jacket covered with funky patches. He paired it with black denim and formal shoes.
Image: Instagram/@dqsalmaan
The Sita Ramam actor looked dapper in a checked blazer which he wore over a black t-shirt and black jeans.
Image: Instagram/@dqsalmaan
Flaunting his million-dollar smile, Dulquer showcased how to amp up the fashion game in casuals.
Image: Instagram/@dqsalmaan
The Hey Sinamika actor looked uber-cool in a blue shirt and light blue pair of denim teamed up with white sneakers.
Image: Instagram/@dqsalmaan
The actor surely knows how to ace an all-black look and the picture speaks for itself.
Image: Instagram/@dqsalmaan
Keeping his style a notch higher, Dulquer Salmaan paired a white and blue shirt with acid-wash denim and white sneakers.
Image: Instagram/@dqsalmaan
Here's how Salmaan styled a checked shirt with beige pair of trousers.
Image: Instagram/@dqsalmaan
Find Out More