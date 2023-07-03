Shreya Pandey
Jul 03 ,2023
Times when Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor raided each other's wardrobe
Janhvi Kapoor FC/Instagram
Khushi Kapoor recently donned a floral Dolce Gabbana dress. She wore the dress at the birthday party of her brother Arjun Kapoor.
Anshula Kapoor/Instagram
The dress reminded netizens of a dress worn by her sister Janhvi Kapoor. The actres wore the dress during the promotion of her film Dhadak.
Janhvi Kapoor FC/Instagram
Khushi paired her outfit with white heels and accessorised with a bag.
Anshula Kapoor/Instagram
Jahnvi also teamed the outfit with white heels and accessorised the look by wearing statement earrings.
Janhvi Kapoor FC/Instagram
This is not the first time the Kapoor sisters were spotted wearing the same outfits. Previously also Khushi wore a navy blue knit dress.
Janhvi Kapoor FC/Instagram
The dress seemed to be raided from sister Jahnvi Kapoor's closet. Janhvi wore the dress for a visit to Manish Malhotra's house months before Khushi wore it.
Janhvi Kapoor FC/Instagram
Khushi Kapoor was once spotted in a floral, sleeveless dress with a thigh-high slit.
Janhvi Kapoor FC/Instagram
Months later, Janhvi Kapoor borrowed the same dress for one of her casual outings in the city.
Janhvi Kapoor FC/Instagram
