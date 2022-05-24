Times when 'Mimi' actor Kriti Sanon exuded charm in traditional outfits
Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon knows how to steal all the limelight by putting her best fashion foot forward. Kriti looks stunning in this traditional lehenga.
Image: Instagram@kritisanon
This saree look of the 'Raabta' actor is simple and elegant at the same time.
Image: Instagram@kritisanon
In this pink and white lehenga look, Kriti proved that she can carry every outfit with grace and elegance.
Image: Instagram@kritisanon
The 'Bachchhan Paandey' actor looks ravishing in this pink traditional dress. The twisted bun hairstyle is enhancing the overall look.
Image: Instagram@kritisanon
This floral printed saree is perfect for any occasion and the floral adorned hairstyle with a bun is making the entire look more elegant.
Image: Instagram@kritisanon
Kriti Sanon stunned the fashion police in this ethnic look with stone studded jewellery. The nose ring is adding a royal touch to the overall look.
Image: Instagram@kritisanon