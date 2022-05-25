Times when Priyanka Chopra celebrated Indian festivals abroad
Global star Priyanka Chopra might be away from her homeland but, she is still connected to her Indian roots as she celebrates every festival with great zeal and enthusiasm.
From performing pujas to celebrating Holi with her husband Nick Jonas, 'The Matrix Resurrections' actor leaves no stones in embracing her culture.
This picture is from Priyanka's Karwa Chauth celebrations where the actor looks stunning in a red saree.
In this picture, Priyanka along with her husband is seen doing the 'aarti' of goddess Mahalakshmi.
This is a glimpse of the much-loved couple's Diwali celebrations where they are seen posing with each other holding a 'Diya' in their hands.
This picture is proof that the couple had a good time celebrating the festival of colours, Holi.
